DBS-led Asia impact fund sees strong demand from family offices

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 15 March 2023

The DBS-led Asia First Impact Fund has raised more than US$20 million in its first close of fundraising, attracting strong demand from Asian family offices and HNWIs, the Singapore-based lender announced on Wednesday. As anchor investor, DBS has committed US$10 million to the fund, with the remainder being accounted for by family offices, foundations, corporates and HNWIs, including the Tsao Family…

