Golden Equator partners Snoop Dogg’s son for Web3 fund

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 26 September 2022
Shirley Crystal Chua and Cordell Broadus

Singapore’s Golden Equator Group has partnered with the son of rapper Snoop Dogg to introduce a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage businesses in the blockchain and Web3 space. The Welcome To The Block (WTTB) fund, in partnership with Cordell Broadus, is targeting a raise of US$40-50 million from accredited investors and will launch by the end of this…

