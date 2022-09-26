Text size

BlackRock makes senior appointments to bolster APAC offerings

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 September 2022

BlackRock, the asset management giant with about US$8.5tn in AUM, has announced two senior appointments as it seeks to accelerate its strategy and products distribution in Asia-Pacific. Aarti Angara has been appointed as APAC head of product, the US-based group announced on Monday. In her new role, Angara will manage platform initiatives on product creation and implementation to provide offerings…

