BlackRock, the asset management giant with about US$8.5tn in AUM, has announced two senior appointments as it seeks to accelerate its strategy and products distribution in Asia-Pacific. Aarti Angara has been appointed as APAC head of product, the US-based group announced on Monday. In her new role, Angara will manage platform initiatives on product creation and implementation to provide offerings…
BlackRock makes senior appointments to bolster APAC offerings
By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 September 2022
