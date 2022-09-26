Exclusive
HSBC GPB’s COO for Asia-Pacific resigns

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 26 September 2022

HSBC Global Private Banking’s (HSBC GPB) chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific has resigned, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Sharon Oh had been in the position since May 2020. Prior to that, she worked at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co in Hong Kong, where she was chief operating officer for global wealth management Asia between 2013 and…

