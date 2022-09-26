HSBC Global Private Banking’s (HSBC GPB) chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific has resigned, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Sharon Oh had been in the position since May 2020. Prior to that, she worked at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co in Hong Kong, where she was chief operating officer for global wealth management Asia between 2013 and…
HSBC GPB’s COO for Asia-Pacific resigns
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 26 September 2022
