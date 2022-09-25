Exclusive
Text size

Hong Kong tycoon Adrian Cheng: Philanthropy is not public relations

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 26 September 2022

Adrian Cheng feels that philanthropy these days is being used as a form of public relations to promote a company’s brand or as an expression of power among the super-rich to label themselves as good neighbours. “I don’t respect them at all because they are just hijacking a theme called sustainability to brand themselves,” the Hong Kong tycoon told Asian…

