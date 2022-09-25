Adrian Cheng feels that philanthropy these days is being used as a form of public relations to promote a company’s brand or as an expression of power among the super-rich to label themselves as good neighbours. “I don’t respect them at all because they are just hijacking a theme called sustainability to brand themselves,” the Hong Kong tycoon told Asian…
Exclusive
Hong Kong tycoon Adrian Cheng: Philanthropy is not public relations
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 26 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
FSN Hong Kong 2022 – Why fund selectors are eyeing sustainability and small caps in China
14 September 2022
J.P. Morgan AM Hong Kong names new head of private bank distribution
5 September 2022
Hong Kong MFO Crosby WM adds three advisors
25 August 2022
Exclusive
Law firms weigh in on the rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore
24 August 2022
Exclusive
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis
15 August 2022
Hong Kong alts industry anxious about reopening boundary with mainland China
12 July 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Exclusive
Hong Kong regulators prep schemes to boost data transparency
10 May 2022
Movers & Shakers – Mar 2022: Singapore eyeing Hong Kong-based RMs for greater China push
8 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
UBS bulks up sustainable finance team in Hong Kong
7 January 2022