War, inflation and rising interest rates: What does Q4 hold for private banks?

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 23 September 2022
Photo by Unsplash

Global markets this year have been rocked by decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and a plethora of geopolitical challenges ranging from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing. What is an asset allocator to do? Against a backdrop of plunging equity and bond markets, Asian Private Banker looks at some of the key allocation trends for…

