Avaloq makes two key hires in Australia

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 23 September 2022
Alyssa Li and Arnaldo Miranda, Avaloq

Avaloq has made two appointments for the Australia market, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Alyssa Li joined the Swiss digital banking solutions provider earlier this month as Australia director, while Arnaldo Miranda joined in July as director, solution consulting, people familiar with the matter told APB. Both Li and Miranda report to Gery Dachlan, managing director for South Asia and…

