Avaloq has made two appointments for the Australia market, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Alyssa Li joined the Swiss digital banking solutions provider earlier this month as Australia director, while Arnaldo Miranda joined in July as director, solution consulting, people familiar with the matter told APB. Both Li and Miranda report to Gery Dachlan, managing director for South Asia and…
Avaloq makes two key hires in Australia
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 23 September 2022
