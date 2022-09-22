Exclusive
Text size

Lioner grows 1H22 revenue 63% on the back of HNWI insurance and trust needs

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 22 September 2022
Andrew Chan and Tony Chan, Lioner

One year after its establishment, Lioner International Group (Lioner) has markedly grown. In 1H22, it increased its revenue by as much as 63% YoY, backed by the strong momentum in insurance brokerage, trust establishment and family office advisory services provided to HNW clients. Officially launched in Hong Kong in August last year, the boutique firm recently added an office in…

