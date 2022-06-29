Exclusive
Text size

Fight inflation with real estate and commodity strategies: Evelyn Yeo of Pictet WM Asia

By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 June 2022

As clients in Asia are reverting to a risk-off mode following a tumultuous 1H22, Swiss pure-play Pictet is recommending two strategies to hedge against inflation. One of the strategies goes straight to commodities, whose soaring prices have fuelled inflation, Evelyn Yeo told Asia Private Banker. The head of Investments in Asia at Pictet Wealth Management Asia explained that it has…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News