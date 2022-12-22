Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Bank of Japan springs Christmas surprise on markets

By Carly Lau, reporter | 22 December 2022

In this week’s CIO Weekly, UBS and J. Safra Sarasin weigh up what Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s major policy change means for investors, while Lombard Odier explains why it remains bullish on China Stay exposed to China assets: Lombard Odier Lombard Odier is sticking to its bullish call on China, despite the threat of a new variant of…

