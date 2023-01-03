Bank of Singapore has appointed a new CEO after Bahren Shaari announced that he was stepping down from the role, the private bank said on Tuesday. Jason Moo, who last month resigned from Bank Julius Baer, will take up the job from March 6. Shaari’s last day as CEO was December 31. In the meantime, Vincent Choo, a member of the…
Bank of Singapore hires ex-Julius Baer Southeast Asia head as CEO
By Carly Lau, reporter | 3 January 2023
