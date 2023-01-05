While fixed-income and equity trading businesses have been difficult for many private banks over the last 12 months, Credit Suisse has gained strong momentum in structured products and derivatives trading with capital protection features. Structured products, which can be manufactured and packaged quickly by banks, have been in high demand because of their popularity with wealthy investors in Asia, despite…
Credit Suisse: Structured products have been safe haven for clients
By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 January 2023
