Morgan Stanley: Why we’re bullish on China in 2023

By Daniel Shane, editor | 6 January 2023

Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, believes the world’s second-biggest economy will see a meaningful growth recovery in 2H2023 following the end of its long-running zero-COVID policy. However, the US investment bank is also forecasting that GDP growth in 4Q2022 and 1H2023 will be fragile amid a chaotic re-opening of the economy and rising COVID-19 infections. Morgan Stanley…

