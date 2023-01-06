Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, believes the world’s second-biggest economy will see a meaningful growth recovery in 2H2023 following the end of its long-running zero-COVID policy. However, the US investment bank is also forecasting that GDP growth in 4Q2022 and 1H2023 will be fragile amid a chaotic re-opening of the economy and rising COVID-19 infections. Morgan Stanley…
Morgan Stanley: Why we’re bullish on China in 2023
By Daniel Shane, editor | 6 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
How do PBs make money in China in 2023? Focus on valuation and wealth creation
19 December 2022
How and when China may reopen: Three private banks have their say
7 December 2022
Why Morgan Stanley expects a “steep climb” for offshore China equities
5 December 2022
“Extremely slow” growth outlook for China in 2023: Credit Suisse
23 November 2022
China to power Asia economic recovery in 2023: UBS GWM
21 November 2022
Asia’s bear market about to lose its bite: Morgan Stanley
5 October 2022
China to target spring 2023 re-opening: Morgan Stanley
27 September 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022
The world according to Vincent Chui: Morgan Stanley PWM Asia’s head on Hong Kong, Common Prosperity and the onshore opportunity
16 March 2022
Exclusive
Senior RM for Thai market departs Morgan Stanley PWMA for family reasons
14 March 2022
The world according to Vincent Chui: Morgan Stanley PWM Asia’s head on inflation, Omicron and how to hire RMs
14 March 2022
Exclusive
Industry veteran resurfaces at Morgan Stanley PWM to boost RM recruitment
20 January 2022