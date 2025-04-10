Endowus launches two alts portfolios in new private markets push

Digital wealth platform Endowus has introduced two new alternatives-focused portfolios as the firm notes rising demand for private markets exposure among its high net worth (HNW) clients. Endowus has launched private credit and private equity solutions developed by its investment office and modelled on large institutional and endowment-style investing strategies. The two portfolios have exposure to multiple evergreen, semi-liquid private…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]