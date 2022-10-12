Exclusive
Deutsche Bank IPB makes APAC leadership changes with new head

By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 October 2022

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (Deutsche Bank IPB) has tapped an ex-Credit Suisse deputy wealth head for Asia Pacific to lead its business in the region, according to an announcement by the German lender. Based in Singapore, Young Jin Yee will join Deutsche Bank IPB ON 3 January. She will also be part of Deutsche Bank IPB’s global executive committee….

