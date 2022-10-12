Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (Deutsche Bank IPB) has tapped an ex-Credit Suisse deputy wealth head for Asia Pacific to lead its business in the region, according to an announcement by the German lender. Based in Singapore, Young Jin Yee will join Deutsche Bank IPB ON 3 January. She will also be part of Deutsche Bank IPB’s global executive committee….
Deutsche Bank IPB makes APAC leadership changes with new head
By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
ESG, corporate and family needs: Jeffrey Peng on Deutsche Bank IPB’s China inroads
26 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB bulks up DPM unit in APAC with two major appointments
28 April 2022
Exclusive
Asia-Pacific accounts for bulk of net new money: Claudio de Sanctis of Deutsche Bank IPB
19 April 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB names new APAC CIO
22 February 2022
Deutsche Bank PB looks to HSBC to fill global head of products role
12 January 2022
BNP Paribas hires head of equity advisory from Deutsche Bank
10 January 2022
Former Deutsche Bank WM advisory head resurfaces at HSBC
21 December 2021
UBS GFO co-head rejoins Deutsche Bank as vice chairman for WM APAC
15 November 2021
Deutsche Bank WM nabs MD-ranked RM from Bank of Singapore
15 October 2021