Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has appointed two client relationship managers for its Asia-Pacific team, as the private equity firm bolsters its product offerings to financial advisors, private banks, and intermediaries across Asia-Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Richard Chan joins from asset manager Capital Group, and will focus on expanding Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions’ private wealth business with intermediaries and partners…
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions makes key hires in Asia
By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 October 2022
