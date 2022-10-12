Text size

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions makes key hires in Asia

By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 October 2022

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has appointed two client relationship managers for its Asia-Pacific team, as the private equity firm bolsters its product offerings to financial advisors, private banks, and intermediaries across Asia-Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Richard Chan joins from asset manager Capital Group, and will focus on expanding Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions’ private wealth business with intermediaries and partners…

