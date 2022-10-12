Exclusive
Former J.P. Morgan PB Asia FICC head resurfaces at family office

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 October 2022

J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s former head of Asia fixed income, commodities, and currencies (FICC) has resurfaced at a Hong Kong-based family office, Asian Private Banker has learnt. After taking a three-year break, Ben Sy has joined Central Cove as head of investment. He took on the role in September to oversee the firm’s investment portfolios. Sy left J.P. Morgan in…

