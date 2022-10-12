J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s former head of Asia fixed income, commodities, and currencies (FICC) has resurfaced at a Hong Kong-based family office, Asian Private Banker has learnt. After taking a three-year break, Ben Sy has joined Central Cove as head of investment. He took on the role in September to oversee the firm’s investment portfolios. Sy left J.P. Morgan in…
Former J.P. Morgan PB Asia FICC head resurfaces at family office
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
J.P. Morgan AM Hong Kong names new head of private bank distribution
5 September 2022
Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office
1 September 2022
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
15 June 2022
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022
Singapore family office tackles biodiversity crisis in Southeast Asia
23 May 2022
J.P. Morgan PB alts head for Southeast Asia joins US$79B PE firm
13 April 2022
Industry veteran resurfaces at Morgan Stanley PWM to boost RM recruitment
20 January 2022
Exclusive
Family office hires CIO in Asia equity portfolio push
19 January 2022
J.P. Morgan hires new head of Asia private banking operations from Bank of Singapore
13 January 2022
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia co-head of Greater China sales to retire, four business heads appointed
3 December 2021
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021