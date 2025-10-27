Deutsche Bank PB taps HSBC for North Asia investment head

Deutsche Bank Private Bank (Deutsche Bank PB) has hired a banker from HSBC to lead its investment management business for North Asia, Asian Private Banker has learnt.

Hong Kong-based Cora Chiu has been appointed as the bank’s new head of investment management, North Asia, effective 16 December 2025, and subject to regulatory approvals, according to an internal memo seen by APB on Monday.

Cora Chiu, Deutsche Bank

Chiu succeeds Cedric Ko, who has decided to seek new opportunities outside of Deutsche Bank. In her new role, Chiu will lead investment sales for North Asia and assume local supervisory responsibility for FX advisory and wealth planning resources.

She will report functionally to Gian-Maria Piccolo, head of investment management for emerging markets at Deutsche Bank PB, and locally to Frederick Fong, the bank’s head of North Asia.

Chiu has nearly 20 years of experience across FX and commodity advisory, multi-asset trading, and product strategy. She is currently the head of FX and commodities for North Asia at HSBC.

Before this, Chiu led the FX & commodity advisory desk at Citi, driving regional FX strategy for ultra high net worth individuals and family offices. Earlier in her career, she was executive director at UBS, working across both wealth management and FICC franchises.

Deutsche Bank PB said that Chiu’s appointment in Hong Kong reinforces its commitment to invest in and attract local talent, empowering the North Asia team with homegrown leadership.

The bank also hired Goldman Sachs veteran Jacky Tang earlier this year as its chief investment officer and head of discretionary portfolio management for emerging markets.