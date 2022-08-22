Deutsche Bank’s Southeast Asia group head for Wealth Management has exited after spending about one year with the bank, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Terence Leong joined Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in July 2021 from HSBC along with two of his teammates Lynn Aw and Derek Teo. He was the UHNW market lead and desk head for Taiwan and Greater…
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
By Carly Lau, reporter | 22 August 2022
