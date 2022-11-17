The Global South Asia head of Swiss boutique EFG Bank has resigned, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Manoj Ramarao will leave the bank in February next year. Ramarao joined EFG’s Singapore branch in 2019 as head of the bank’s non-resident Indians (NRI) business. Before that, he worked at Bank of Singapore for over 11 years as executive director and team…
EFG Bank’s Global South Asia head resigns
By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 November 2022
