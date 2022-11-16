Exclusive
Text size

Citi Private Bank hires HNW team leader from UBS

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 November 2022

Citi Private Bank has appointed a team leader for its HNW team in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Based in Hong Kong, Milton Yau joined the bank in early November and will be responsible for growing the bank’s HNW business in the territory. Yau came from UBS where he spent over 11 years, most recently as a client…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News