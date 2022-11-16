Citi Private Bank has appointed a team leader for its HNW team in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Based in Hong Kong, Milton Yau joined the bank in early November and will be responsible for growing the bank’s HNW business in the territory. Yau came from UBS where he spent over 11 years, most recently as a client…
Citi Private Bank hires HNW team leader from UBS
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 November 2022
