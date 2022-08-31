Exclusive
Text size

Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 September 2022

The former Asia head of wealth planning and advisory at HSBC Global Private Banking has joined a single-family office as CEO, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Cynthia Lee, who exited the bank in June this year, has joined the single-family office of Jean Salata, CEO and founding partner of Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA)….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News