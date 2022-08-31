The former Asia head of wealth planning and advisory at HSBC Global Private Banking has joined a single-family office as CEO, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Cynthia Lee, who exited the bank in June this year, has joined the single-family office of Jean Salata, CEO and founding partner of Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA)….
Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 September 2022
