“Death” of 60/40 portfolio an exaggeration: BNP Paribas WM and Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 31 August 2022

You can’t blame private banking clients for being disappointed of late in the traditional 60/40 balanced portfolio. The portfolio — consisting of 60% equity and 40% fixed income — used to provide investors with a degree of safety, but for most of 2022 stocks have fallen into bear territory, while many bond funds experienced one of their worst years, so…

