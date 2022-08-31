A former China strategist who left Chinese investment bank BOCOM International in Hong Kong after posting unfavourable comments about the Chinese economy is going to help open the Hong Kong office of a Shanghai-based hedge fund. Hong Hao is joining GROW Investment Group (GROW) to expand its Hong Kong business, with a focus on U/HNWIs. William Ma, global CIO of…
Popular China analyst is joining hedge fund in Hong Kong
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 31 August 2022
