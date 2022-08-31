Text size

Popular China analyst is joining hedge fund in Hong Kong

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 31 August 2022

A former China strategist who left Chinese investment bank BOCOM International in Hong Kong after posting unfavourable comments about the Chinese economy is going to help open the Hong Kong office of a Shanghai-based hedge fund. Hong Hao is joining GROW Investment Group (GROW) to expand its Hong Kong business, with a focus on U/HNWIs. William Ma, global CIO of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News