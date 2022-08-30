Text size

Credit Suisse is underweight equities, warns of more risks ahead

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 30 August 2022

Credit Suisse has reduced its equity allocation to underweight, believing the absolute return outlook for both developed and emerging market equities is “outright unattractive in the coming months”. Michael Strobaek, global CIO at Credit Suisse, cautions that being underweight equities does not mean a complete exit from the equities markets — which would be “ill advised” in his words. Rather,…

