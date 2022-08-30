Exclusive
The HNWI quest for mortality hedges: Alexander Tan of UBS

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 30 August 2022

Swiss private banking giant UBS is seeing increased interest by HNW investors to take up life insurance policies that have been designed to boost financial resilience in an uncertain financial market environment. HNW clients used to favour universal life (UL) insurance policies, a permanent life insurance with an investment savings element built in. HNWIs liked ULs for their design flexibility….

