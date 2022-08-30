Text size

Leo Wealth responds to growing demand for US tax planning solutions with Tokyo office

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 30 August 2022

Leo Wealth has opened an office in Tokyo, expanding its global footprint and US tax practice. The Tokyo office will cater to the growing demand by US expats and HNW clients in Japan and the wider APAC region for cross-border tax planning and tax compliance solutions. The independent global wealth advisor currently serves HNWIs and their families in over 30…

