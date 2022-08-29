Exclusive
Family foundations seek out help to counter COVID spanner in their philanthropic works

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 29 August 2022
Hong Kong cityscape highlights: International Finance Centre, Central District. Hong Kong, China, East Asia.

Many a family foundation has been seeking professional advice to achieve better outcomes in their philanthropic endeavours because the COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted so much of their programming efforts. “Of all our projects, 90% failed to meet their [intended] outcome due the pandemic control measures in place in Hong Kong,” said Adrian H C Fu, chairman of Fu Tak Iam…

