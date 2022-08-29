Text size

Private banks on what to expect after Powell’s speech rattles equity markets

By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 August 2022
Photo by JP Valery on Unsplash

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday night once again erased billions in the equity market, with the S&P 500 losing 3% after enjoying a brief market rally. Powell signalled there may be more rate hikes on the horizon. At each of its last two policy meetings, the Fed had raised interest…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News