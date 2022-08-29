BlackRock has named a Southeast Asia head for wealth business, to bolster its business catering to the fast-growing population of wealth clients in the region. Geir Espeskog will take up the new role in early October. He will be based in Singapore and report to Guilherme Lima, head of wealth for APAC. He is expected to strengthen the Asia-Pacific region…
BlackRock appoints Southeast Asia head of wealth
By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 August 2022
