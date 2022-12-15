Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has made several appointments to its regional management teams. The private bank said on Thursday that Olivier Carcy is the new CEO of Indosuez WM in Europe and senior country officer for parent company Crédit Agricole Group in Luxembourg. Based in Luxembourg, he will be responsible for the management and development of the wealth management…
Indosuez Wealth Management names new Europe and Swiss CEOs
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 15 December 2022
