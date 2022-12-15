Exclusive
CIO weekly – RBC WM is betting on a rebound for Macau casinos

By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 December 2022

This week: China reopening plays that RBC WM likes; Interest rates to narrow in 2023: J.P. Morgan Asset Management; China to rebound sharply in March: Morgan Stanley China reopening plays that RBC WM likes As China rapidly pivots away from its hardline COVID-zero policy, RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) has singled out sectors including e-commerce and casinos as likely outperfomers…

