This week: China reopening plays that RBC WM likes; Interest rates to narrow in 2023: J.P. Morgan Asset Management; China to rebound sharply in March: Morgan Stanley China reopening plays that RBC WM likes As China rapidly pivots away from its hardline COVID-zero policy, RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) has singled out sectors including e-commerce and casinos as likely outperfomers…
CIO weekly – RBC WM is betting on a rebound for Macau casinos
By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
How and when China may reopen: Three private banks have their say
7 December 2022
2023 will offer opportunities in IG bonds and China: HSBC GPB and RBC WM
6 December 2022
Will China rebound in 2023? Not so fast, say private bankers
6 December 2022
Why Morgan Stanley expects a “steep climb” for offshore China equities
5 December 2022
CIO Weekly – Asia IG, security, China reopening are where to invest in 2023: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM
1 December 2022
CIO Weekly – Stocks to buy for China’s re-opening: Moz Afzal of EFG
24 November 2022
China to power Asia economic recovery in 2023: UBS GWM
21 November 2022
CIO Weekly – Don’t hold your breath for new measures from CCP’s National Congress: Deutsche Bank IPB
13 October 2022
CIO Weekly – Return to Asia equities and IG bonds in 2H22: Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan AM
30 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Rebuild positions in A-shares as the worst in China is now behind us: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier
2 June 2022
CIO Weekly – China and Japan equities as volatility hedge: Thomas Taw of iShares by BlackRock
7 April 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Earnings growth to decelerate in 2022 and beyond for North Asia markets: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley
16 December 2021