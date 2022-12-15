Exclusive
Matrixport eyes expansion despite crypto winter

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 15 December 2022

Matrixport has set its sights on becoming the leading crypto platform for private bank clients in Asia-Pacific, brushing off concerns over a recent meltdown in the sector. The industry has been rocked in recent weeks by the bankruptcy of FTX, one of the biggest crypto currency exchanges. But that has not put off Matrixport. The company was established in 2019…

