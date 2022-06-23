Exclusive
Text size

Julius Baer picks Southeast Asia group heads from UBS, Bank of Singapore

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 23 June 2022

Julius Baer is continuing to build up its second home market with two major hires in the Southeast part of the region, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. The Swiss private bank has appointed both Yang Vi Sun and Ho Shui Wei as a group head of Southeast Asia. Ho replaces Christian Cappelli, who moved back to…

