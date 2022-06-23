Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Sanguine about US growth, despite Fed warning: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 June 2022

This week: Credit Suisse sanguine about US growth, upbeat on China; Deutsche Bank IPB sees USD weakening in coming months Credit Suisse sanguine about US growth, upbeat on China Despite US Fed chair Jerome Powell saying on Wednesday that an economic downturn in the US was a distinct possibility, Credit Suisse is more sanguine, believing that there was only a…

