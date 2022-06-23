The golden age of Chinese tech stocks is over, and U/HNW clients would do better focusing instead on areas such as new energy, convertible bonds and commodities, believes William Ma, CIO of the China-focused multi-strategy investment firm GROW Investment Group (GROW). The Hang Seng Tech index, a barometer for mainland Chinese technology companies, has fallen by more than 40% over…
Golden age of China tech giants is over: William Ma of GROW Investment Group
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 23 June 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Weekly – The end of the tech crackdown is nigh: Thomas Kwan of Harvest Global Investments
9 June 2022
Exclusive
We will have no hesitation to enter the China onshore market: Albert Chiu of EFG Bank
8 June 2022
Exclusive
Unfazed by tech rout, Chinese investors stick with home bias
17 May 2022
“It wasn’t easy”: Golden Equator group CEO talks past, present and future
1 April 2022
Asia’s private banks cool on Chinese ADRs as de-listing threat grows
25 March 2022
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022
Chinese hedge funds grab U/HNWIs’ attention as volatility hits stock markets
10 March 2022
Private banks spy buying opportunity after volatility hits China new energy assets
4 March 2022
Larger individual investment quota needed to spark PB interest in WMC: APB survey
24 January 2022
Exclusive
What’s next for China? Six fund giants weigh in
21 January 2022
Exclusive
Wealth management in China is a “golden opportunity”: UBP’s Michael Blake
19 January 2022
Investors that stay the course on China tech will be “rewarded”: UBS GWM
20 October 2021