The regional head of Lombard Odier is leaving Asia, Asian Private Banker understands. Vincent Magnenat, an Asia-based limited partner will relocate from Singapore to London, the boutique wealth manager confirmed. A spokesperson from the bank said Magnenat will continue in his roles as group regional head of Asia and global head of strategic alliances while being based in the UK…

