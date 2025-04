Three senior Taiwan bankers are set to depart J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Asian Private Banker understands. Lawrence Lee, managing director and senior banker for the Taiwan market, will leave the bank after 22 years, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Additionally, Guo Quan Ng, managing director and Simon Chang, executive director, are also set to depart the US…

