A market head for UOB Private Bank is leaving the bank, Asian Private Banker understands. Sean Tay, who covers the Malaysia market, has resigned, people familiar with the matter said. Tay joined UOB in 2020 from Bank of Singapore, where he was executive director and team head of core wealth. At UOB, he reported to Khoo Lin Wein, regional head…

