Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management (PWM) Asia has appointed a private banking veteran as sales manager for Greater China, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Harry Lai has taken up the new role in addition to his previous position as an advisor to PWM Asia focusing on investment representative recruitment, including mentoring efforts and sales management initiatives, people familiar with the…
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia adds veteran sales manager for Greater China
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 20 April 2023
