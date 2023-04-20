Exclusive
Text size

Apollo makes key hire to boost Asia wealth team

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 20 April 2023
Singapore skyline (Shutterstock image)

Apollo Global Management (Apollo) has appointed a director to its Asia Pacific global wealth team, focusing on Southeast Asia coverage, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Gordon Chin has joined from Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions, where he was part of its founding team in Asia and was responsible for the alternative asset manager’s Southeast Asia wealth…

