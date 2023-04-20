Text size

Private banks are leaving Central in Hong Kong. Where next?

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 20 April 2023

Hong Kong’s swanky Central district has for many years been the city’s main hub for financial services – and a magnet for private banks, their clients and their staff. However, things are beginning to change. Swiss pure-play Julius Baer has just unveiled a sparkling new office space in Quarry Bay, an older mainly residential district on the eastern side of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News