Exclusive
Text size

CIO Insight – Asia’s wealthy eye “major pivot” to traditional fixed income

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 21 April 2023

After a disastrous 2022 for fixed income as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, 2023 is shaping up to be a much better year with the asset class offering its highest yield in decades. Against that backdrop, Asian wealth clients are increasingly looking again at traditional fixed income mandates, according to Pilar Gomez-Bravo, co-CIO for fixed income, at MFS Investment…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News