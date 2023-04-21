Exclusive
Former Julius Baer executive director joins Hong Kong MFO

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 21 April 2023

Hong Kong-headquartered multi-family office (MFO) Fargo Wealth has made a senior hire for its Singapore division, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Brenda Lee started her new role as managing director this month, according to an update on her personal LinkedIn. Lee has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She was most recently executive director…

