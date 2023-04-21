BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) may not be the largest private bank in Hong Kong. However, for the areas in which it competes, the French bank thinks it has the ‘secret sauce’ to be the preferred bank of choice, Lemuel Lee told Asian Private Banker. Having always worked for American banks, Lee arrived at the French giant almost…
Here’s what it takes to be an RM for BNP Paribas WM Hong Kong
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 21 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
BEA’s Fritz Chan on tapping the flow of wealth from GBA to Hong Kong
10 March 2023
Standard Chartered PB makes senior appointments in Hong Kong
3 February 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
14 December 2022
UOB PB strengthens Hong Kong proposition with seven hires
25 November 2022
New wealth centre highlights Citi’s confidence in Hong Kong
14 November 2022
It takes more than a typhoon to keep bankers away from Hong Kong’s re-opening
2 November 2022
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
BNP Paribas AM receives regulatory nod for WM JV in China
20 October 2022
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
11 October 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022
BNP Paribas Southeast Asia heavyweight to take on new role
3 May 2022