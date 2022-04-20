Standard Chartered has appointed a new head of wealth management for Korea, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Subject to approval, Sachin Bhambani will take on the role, after having been instrumental in growing the bank’s Group Insurance business. Bhambani has spent almost two decades with the UK lender. His most recent role was managing director & head for Group Insurance…
StanChart names new WM head for Korea
By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 April 2022
