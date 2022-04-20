Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (Phatra) believes it can hold its own in Thailand’s burgeoning onshore market as the private bank faces increasing competition from global rivals in the Southeast Asian country. Narit Kosalathip, head of wealth management at Phatra, told Asian Private Banker that the wealth management industry in Thailand has advanced significantly over the past decade and was now in…
Exclusive
Thailand’s Phatra looks to strike blow against global rivals
By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Exclusive
Credit Suisse beats most foreign rivals for QDLP investments
22 December 2021
Better returns renew global appetite for APAC private markets
11 November 2021
Exclusive
Bridging gap with offshore rivals through greater synergies of group resources: Cathay United Bank of Taiwan
10 November 2021
Movers & Shakers – October 2021
2 November 2021
Exclusive
Deep local knowledge gives us edge over foreign rivals: BDO PB’s Albert Yeo
28 October 2021
China regulators strike balance between promoting inclusive growth and attracting foreign investment
20 August 2021
Exclusive
JPMAM sets eyes on Asia for alternatives push following global bet
10 August 2021
Exclusive
Siam Commercial Bank loses PB head and securities chief
4 August 2021
Exclusive
Bull run in global stocks still has legs: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan Private Bank
16 June 2021
Citi Private Bank remains bullish on global equities, EM debt
9 June 2021
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank IPB names new global head of DPM
27 May 2021
As “jurisdictions with substance”, WM hubs such as HK and SG could gain from global minimum corporate tax rate
12 May 2021