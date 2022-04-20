Exclusive
Thailand’s Phatra looks to strike blow against global rivals

By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 April 2022
Photo by Jonathan Tomas on Unsplash

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (Phatra) believes it can hold its own in Thailand’s burgeoning onshore market as the private bank faces increasing competition from global rivals in the Southeast Asian country. Narit Kosalathip, head of wealth management at Phatra, told Asian Private Banker that the wealth management industry in Thailand has advanced significantly over the past decade and was now in…

