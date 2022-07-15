Standard Chartered Private Bank has appointed a new head for India, the UK lender confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Pankaj Walia, a StanChart veteran of nearly 20 years, was promoted to the role in June. He reports to Nitin Chengappa, head of affluent, deposits and non-resident Indians. Walia replaces fellow veteran Aman Rajoria, who held the India private banking head…
Standard Chartered appoints new PB head for India
By Orestes Daniel, senior data and research manager | 15 July 2022
