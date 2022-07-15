Exclusive
Text size

Standard Chartered appoints new PB head for India

By Orestes Daniel, senior data and research manager | 15 July 2022

Standard Chartered Private Bank has appointed a new head for India, the UK lender confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Pankaj Walia, a StanChart veteran of nearly 20 years, was promoted to the role in June. He reports to Nitin Chengappa, head of affluent, deposits and non-resident Indians. Walia replaces fellow veteran Aman Rajoria, who held the India private banking head…

