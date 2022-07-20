Standard Chartered has appointed a new global head for its digital business to drive this part of the bank’s strategy. Samir Subberwal, the current Asia head for consumer, private and business banking (CPBB), has taken up the additional role of overseeing Standard Chartered’s digital banks, sales, and ventures. Based in Hong Kong, he will continue to report to Judy Hsu,…
Standard Chartered names new global head of digital business
By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 July 2022
