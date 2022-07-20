Text size

Standard Chartered names new global head of digital business

By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 July 2022
Photo by Chengting Xie on Unsplash

Standard Chartered has appointed a new global head for its digital business to drive this part of the bank’s strategy. Samir Subberwal, the current Asia head for consumer, private and business banking (CPBB), has taken up the additional role of overseeing Standard Chartered’s digital banks, sales, and ventures. Based in Hong Kong, he will continue to report to Judy Hsu,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News