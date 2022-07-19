Exclusive
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 19 July 2022
Photo by Toby Yang on Unsplash

EY is set to significantly expand its financial services focusing on Greater China as the UK consultancy group seeks to capitalise on the rapid growth of the wealth management industry in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and beyond. “We have seen growing client demand in the Greater China market and expect to grow tremendously our team size to meet such…

